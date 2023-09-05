Millennial Money: How to budget with a fluctuating income
By CHANELLE BESSETTE of NerdWallet
Freelancers, service workers, people who work seasonal jobs and those who earn money based on tips, royalties or commissions often experience fluctuating income during a month, season or year. These kinds of workers can adjust their budget for leaner times as well as create a robust savings plan for current expenses and the future. The first step is to begin tracking income and expenses, so these workers will have a better idea of how much they need to save for an emergency fund as well as regular costs such as retirement and insurance.