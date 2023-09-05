Legal fights over voting districts could play role in control of Congress for 2024

Recent court rulings in some southern states could affect the battle for control of Congress in the 2024 election. Courts in Alabama and Florida both ruled recently that maps drawn by Republican-led legislatures didn’t give Black voters sufficient opportunity to elect their preferred candidates. If those rulings hold up on appeals, Democrats could stand to gain seats. Ongoing court battles in Georgia and Louisiana also could benefit Democrats, while Republicans stand to gain from districts that are expected to be redrawn in North Carolina. All told, around a dozen states have ongoing litigation affecting U.S. House districts.

