Kentucky Democrat Beshear links GOP challenger to reality of abortion law in reelection campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has pushed his opposition to Kentucky’s abortion ban to the forefront of his reelection campaign. He’s running an ad linking his Republican challenger to a reality of the law — requiring young victims of rape or incest to carry their pregnancies to term. The ad features a prosecutor denouncing the law’s lack of exceptions for rape or incest. It attacks GOP nominee Daniel Cameron for supporting the measure. It bans all abortions except to save a pregnant patient’s life or to prevent a disabling injury. For years, Republicans were on offense in opposing abortion. Now, Beshear is the aggressor against his anti-abortion challenger.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.