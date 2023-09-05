Kansas newspaper’s lawyer says police didn’t follow warrant in last month’s newsroom search

The lawyer for a small Kansas newspaper raided by police last month said he believes officers didn’t follow the search warrant’s requirements to only seize computers believed directly involved in suspected identity theft. Attorney Bernie Rhodes said Tuesday it now looks like he’ll be able to add Fourth Amendment concerns about improper searches to the lawsuit he is preparing over allegations the raids infringed on the Marion County Record’s First Amendment press freedoms. Marion Mayor David Mayfield said that if there was a problem with the searches, the judge should have never approved the warrants. He said he htinks police executed a valid search warrant.

