Fierce storm in southern Brazil kills 21 people and displaces more than 1,600

SAO PAULO (AP) — Authorities in southern Brazil say at least 21 people have died due to a fierce storm that caused floods in several cities in the region. The govenror of Rio Grande do Sul state said Tuesday that the death toll is the state’s highest due to a climate event. He says about 60 cities were battered by the storm, which was classified as an extratropical cyclone. The Rio Grande do Sul state government says 1,650 people have been displaced because of the storm.

