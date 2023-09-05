EU reshuffles Commission as antitrust chief Vestager vies for bloc’s top banking job

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s Commission is reshuffling more of its top management because antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager of Denmark is seeking to become the president of the European Investment Bank. Vestager is the second Commission vice president in as many months to seek a new professional challenge. EU climate chief Frans Timmermans left his job to lead a united left front in the Dutch November elections in an attempt to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Since there will be wholesale changes in the EU’s Commission after the June 2024 elections, several commissioners are leaving ahead of time when an opening that better suits their taste emerges.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.