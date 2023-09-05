America’s small towns are disbanding police forces, citing hiring woes. It’s not all bad

GOODHUE, Minnesota (AP) — America is in the midst of a police officer shortage. Agencies of all sizes are struggling to fill open positions. Many in law enforcement blame on the two-fold morale hit of 2020. First, the coronavirus pandemic. Then criticism of police boiled over after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer. Small towns have such a hard time finding qualified candidates for job openings that some are disbanding their departments. Small-town residents from Goodhue, Minnesota, to Lott, Texas say giving up a police force Isn’t that bad. Most towns turn over law enforcement duties to county sheriffs, even as they struggle to recruit deputies. Disbanding can save money, though some sheriffs warn of longer response times for 911 calls.

By TRISHA AHMED and JIM SALTER Associated Press

