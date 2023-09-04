Utah special election primary offers glimpse into Republican voters’ thoughts on Trump indictments

A three-way special congressional primary in Utah will offer a rare glimpse into how Republican voters are thinking this year about the federal indictments against former President Donald Trump. Former state Rep. Becky Edwards, former congressional staffer Celeste Maloy and businessperson Bruce Hough seek the GOP nomination Tuesday to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart. Stewart is resigning because his wife is ill. Edwards has a record of opposing Trump, while Maloy and Stewart say the indictments are politically motivated. The winner in the reliably Republican district in western and southern Utah and part of Salt Lake City is favored to beat their Democratic opponent in November.

