KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s defense minister has submitted a letter of resignation after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would be replaced this week and named his successor.

By HANNA ARHIROVA and YURAS KARMANAU Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.