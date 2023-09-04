The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, ‘Hackney Diamonds’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On Monday, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of original material in 18 years. Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the legendary rock band will reveal the full details on Wednesday at an event in Hackney in East London. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed on stage by “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon. It will be livestreamed worldwide via the band’s YouTube channel. The announcement follows a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band’s iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the façade of major landmarks in cities around the world, including New York, London, and Paris. The album is also the Stones’ first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

