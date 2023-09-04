Summer’s over for UK politicians as Sunak faces a crisis over crumbling schools

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers headed back to Parliament on Monday after their summer break. But thousands of U.K. children won’t be returning to their classrooms this week because their schools are at risk of collapse from crumbling concrete. Last week the government told more than 100 schools to shut some or all of their buildings because they contain lightweight, air-filled concrete. That has left school leaders scrambling to find alternative classroom space or resorting to online instruction. The government says the total number of affected schools is likely to be in the hundreds but not the thousands. The news is a headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he scrambles to shore up flagging support for the governing Conservative Party.

