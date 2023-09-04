Serbian player loses a kidney after getting injured at Basketball World Cup

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Serbian Basketball Federation has announced that forward Borisa Simanic lost one of his kidneys as the result of an injury sustained during a World Cup game against South Sudan. Simanic has been operated on twice in Manila, the team said. Additional complications presented themselves after the first surgery, team doctor Dragan Radovanovic said, requiring the second procedure on Sunday where the kidney was removed. Serbia plays Lithuania in a World Cup quarterfinal on Tuesday.

