Member of Panama’s national soccer team shot and killed in Colon; 2nd in 6 years

PANAMA CITY (AP) — A member of Panama’s national soccer team has been killed after gunmen opened fire on a group of people gathered in the country’s violent port city of Colon. Defender Gilberto Hernández, 26, was the second member of the national team killed in Colon in the past six years. Authorities announced the arrest of one suspect Monday. Police say Hernández was with friends along a street in central Colon Sunday afternoon when attackers in a taxi opened fire. Seven other people were wounded. In 2017, midfielder Amílcar Henríquez, who was also a member of Panama’s national soccer team, was shot to death in Colon province.

