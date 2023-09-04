Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank kills a Palestinian man

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man during an army raid in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said that troops destroyed an explosives stockpile in the Nour Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Tuesday. It says that during the operation, soldiers came under attack from armed gunmen and returned fire. The Palestinian health ministry said that a 21-year-old man died from a bullet wound to the head. No Palestinian militant groups immediately claimed him as a member. The military raids were stepped up early last year and have fueled tensions in the region.

