Georgia football staffer Jarvis Jones arrested for speeding, reckless driving

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia and NFL linebacker Jarvis Jones was arrested for speeding and reckless driving ahead of the Bulldogs’ season opener. Jones now works as a player coordinator for the football program. His arrest late Friday is the latest driving investigation to tarnish the two-time reigning national champions. They have struggled to deal with the issue since a high-speed crash killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15. Georgia coach Kirby Smart declined comments other than to say Jones will face “internal discipline.”

