France’s World Cup preparations disturbed by calls to drop Chalureau in racism controversy

France’s preparations for the Rugby World Cup have been disrupted by calls to remove one of its players because of a historic racism charge. The controversy started over the weekend after Bastien Chalureau was included in France’s squad. The call-up was immediately questioned by several left-wing French lawmakers. Chalureau was sentenced in 2020 for racially motivated acts of violence. Chalureau admitted to the violence but denied the racist nature of the attack and has appealed the six-month suspended prison sentence he was handed. The Rugby World Cup starts Friday with host France playing three-time champion New Zealand.

