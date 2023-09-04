France’s waning influence in coup-hit Africa appears clear while few remember their former colonizer

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The era of France’s arm-twisting interventionism in Africa may finally be over. France has sat by militarily despite moves by putschists to seize control of former French colonies in recent years. It comes after France repeated military interventions from Libya to the Sahel region to Ivory Coast and Central African Republic since 2000. African and French pundits, politicians and people alike say France has taken too long to shuck its long, postcolonial tradition of “Françafrique.” It’s an unflattering term that smacks of paternalistic influence and quiet deal-making among elites. France’s economic and political might wane and other world powers are stepping in to an increasingly self-confident Africa.

By JAMEY KEATEN, SAM MEDNICK and CARA ANNA Associated Press

