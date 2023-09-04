Dutch Afghanistan veteran Hanke Bruins Slot set to be appointed top diplomat in caretaker Cabinet
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hanke Bruins Slot is set to become the Netherlands’ new foreign minister. She will replace Wopke Hoekstra, who is in line to become a European Union commissioner. Bruins Slot is a veteran who served with the Dutch military in Afghanistan. She is currently interior minister in the caretaker administration of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte that will remain in power until a new coalition is formed after a Nov. 22 general election. Her Christian Democrat Appeal party put Bruins Slot forward Monday and the appointment is expected to be confirmed later in the day.