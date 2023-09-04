Copenhagen mayor urges foreigners to stop buying marijuana at city’s drug oasis following shooting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Copenhagen’s mayor has urged foreigners not to buy weed in the city’s Christiania neighborhood where a 30-year-old man was shot and killed and four others injured two weeks ago due to gang turf wars fighting over the marijuana trade in the area. The Aug. 26 killing was the latest in a bloody feud between rival gangs, the Hells Angels and the outlawed Loyal to Family. The mayor said Monday that “the spiral of violence at Christiania is deeply worrying.” In 1973, hippies started squatting at a former naval base creating the Christiania neighborhood. They followed flower-power ideals popular at the time; wanting free cannabis, limited government influence, no cars and no police

