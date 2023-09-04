Clashes erupt in Sweden’s third largest city after another Quran burning and at least 3 are detained

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Police in Sweden say clashes have erupted in an immigrant neighborhood in the third largest city after an anti-Muslim protester set fire to the Quran. Police in Malmo say they were pelted with rocks and dozens of cars were set on fire, including in an underground garage, describing the events that started Sunday and lasted overnight as “a violent riot.” The clashes started after an anti-Islam activist on Sunday burned a copy of the Quran and an angry mob tried to stop him while police, some of them helmeted, detained at least three people. Early Monday, an angry crowd of mainly young people also set fire to tires and debris and some were seen throwing electric scooters, bicycles and barriers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.