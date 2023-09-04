Biden will nominate a top Harris and Emhoff aide to represent the US at UNESCO

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House official says President Joe Biden will nominate a top aide to both Vice President Kamala Harris and the second gentleman to represent the United States at the United Nations agency devoted to education, science and culture. The official said Monday that Courtney O’Donnell is Biden’s choice to become the U.S. permanent representative to the Paris-based U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO. O’Donnell would have the rank of ambassador. The Senate will vote on whether to confirm O’Donnell’s nomination. O’Donnell is a senior adviser to Harris and acting chief of staff for Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff. The U.S. recently rejoined UNESCO after a five-year absence.

