Biden heads to Philadelphia for a Labor Day parade and is expected to speak about unions’ importance

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Philadelphia for the Tri-State Labor Day Parade. The Democratic president is expected to speak Monday about the importance of unions in the United States and how the economy is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden likes to say he’s the most pro-union president in history. Biden has used executive actions to promote worker organizing and has authorized federal funding to aid union members’ pensions. Biden also has personally cheered unionization efforts at corporate giants like Amazon. The Tri-State Labor Day Parade and Family Celebration is hosted by the Philadelphia AFL-CIO, composed of more than 100 local labor unions representing more than 150,000 workers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.