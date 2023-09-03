Sudan’s top general heads to South Sudan for talks with its president on the war

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s top military general is headed to South Sudan to talk to its president on his second trip abroad since the war in his country started in April. The ruling Sovereign Council says its chairman, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, will discuss the conflict in Sudan with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir. The Sudanese leader met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt last week in his first trip abroad since the war. In April, simmering tensions between Sudan’s military, led by Burhan, and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting.

