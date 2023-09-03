Minnesota prison on emergency lockdown after about 100 inmates ‘refuse’ to return to cells

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota prison has been placed on emergency lockdown and members of a crisis negotiation team has been activated after about 100 inmates in one housing unit refused to return to their cells, the state Department of Corrections said Sunday. The Special Operations Response Team was also deployed “out of an abundance of caution,” a spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson added that the situation is “currently stable” and the reason inmates have refused to return to their cells “remains unclear.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.