Florida fishing village Horseshoe Beach hopes to maintain its charm after being walloped by Idalia

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The remote fishing village of Horseshoe Beach, Florida, took much of the pounding from Hurricane Idalia when it struck as a Category 3 storm last week. The storm flattened some homes and knocked others from their foundations and into canals. The damage left behind in the quiet town of less than 200 people is exposing a gulf between haves and have-nots as cash-strapped residents could be forced to leave the quaint community. Locals worry that those unable to afford insurance will struggle to reconstruct homes that must comply with modern, more expensive building codes. Longtime residents share varying degrees of bullishness that the charm and business activity will return.

By REBECCA BLACKWELL and JAMES POLLARD Associated Press

