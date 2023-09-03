Skip to Content
‘Equalizer 3’ cleans up, while ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ score new records

By LINDSEY BAHR
According to studio estimates, the third installment in the Denzel Washington-led “Equalizer” franchise has topped the domestic box office this weekend with $34.5 million. By the end of the Monday holiday, Sony expects that total will rise to $42 million. Labor Day signals the end of Hollywood’s summer movie season, which will likely surpass $4 billion in ticket sales for the first time since the pandemic thanks in no small part to “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” which are still netting records even after seven weeks in theaters. “Barbie” officially became the biggest movie of 2023 while Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” sailed past $850 million globally.

