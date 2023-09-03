Dozens of graft charges against Malaysian deputy premier are dismissed deep into his trial

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian court has dismissed 47 corruption charges against Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at an advanced stage of his trial. Zahid said the court refused to grant him a full acquittal, which means he can be recharged. He said he was grateful the “political-motivated accusations” against him were ended. Zahid heads the United Malays National Organization, and his support has been pivotal in helping Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim form a unity government. Zahid’s dismissal could further hurt the anti-corruption stance of Anwar’s government. Opposition leaders have alleged Zahid had supported Anwar so the charges against him could be dropped.

