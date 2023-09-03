Corgis parade outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year since her death

LONDON (AP) — Royal fans and their pet corgis have gathered outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year since her death. Around 20 corgi enthusiasts dressed up their pets in crowns, tiaras and royal outfits and walked them outside the palace in central London Sunday to pay tribute to Elizabeth, a well-known lover of the dog breed. Corgis were the late queen’s constant companions since she was a child, and Elizabeth owned around 30 throughout her life. Agatha Crerer-Gilbert, who organized Sunday’s event, said she would like the corgi march to take place every year in Elizabeth’s memory. Sept. 8 will be the first anniversary of the death of the 96-year-old queen at her Balmoral castle estate in Scotland.

