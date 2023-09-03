A Georgia trial arguing redistricting harmed Black voters could decide control of a US House seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats could gain a seat in the U.S. House and multiple seats in Georgia’s Legislature if a judge rules Republicans drew maps illegally weakening Black voters’ power. The trial beginning Tuesday is part of a wave of litigation after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a challenge to the Voting Rights Act. Court cases challenging district lines drawn after the 2020 Census could shape 2024 congressional elections in other states, as well. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones is hearing the case without a jury. Jones already ruled in 2022 that some parts of Georgia’s redistricting plans probably violate federal law.

