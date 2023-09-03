1st Africa Climate Summit opens as hard-hit continent of 1.3 billion demands more say and financing
By CARA ANNA and EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The first African Climate Summit is opening as heads of state and others assert a stronger voice on a global issue that affects the continent of 1.3 billion people the most, even as they contribute to it the least. Kenyan President William Ruto’s government is launching the ministerial session on Monday while more than a dozen heads of state begin to arrive, determined to wield more global influence and bring in far more financing and support. The first speakers included youth, who demanded a bigger voice in the process. Outside attendees include the United Nations secretary-general and the U.S. government’s climate envoy.