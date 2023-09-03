Skip to Content
AP-Colorado

1st Africa Climate Summit opens as hard-hit continent of 1.3 billion demands more say and financing

By
Published 11:49 PM

By CARA ANNA and EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The first African Climate Summit is opening as heads of state and others assert a stronger voice on a global issue that affects the continent of 1.3 billion people the most, even as they contribute to it the least. Kenyan President William Ruto’s government is launching the ministerial session on Monday while more than a dozen heads of state begin to arrive, determined to wield more global influence and bring in far more financing and support. The first speakers included youth, who demanded a bigger voice in the process. Outside attendees include the United Nations secretary-general and the U.S. government’s climate envoy.

Article Topic Follows: AP-Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content