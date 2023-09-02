More cargo ships from Ukraine use a civilian corridor despite Russian threats

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A third cargo vessel to depart Ukraine despite Russian threats has been located at a short distance away from Bulgarian territorial waters. Ukraine’s infrastructure minister says the Anna-Theresa, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier carrying 56,000 tons of pig iron, left the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny on Friday. A second vessel left the same port with 172,000 tons of iron ore concentrate. The minister says the vessels sailed through a temporary corridor for civilian ships from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports to the Bosporus. The ships are using the interim corridor established by Ukraine’s government after Russia halted a wartime agreement aimed at ensuring safe grain exports from Ukraine.

