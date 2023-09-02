Libya’s chief prosecutor is seeking more details on minister’s meeting with Israel’s chief diplomat

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s chief prosecutor says he will establish a fact-finding mission to investigate a meeting last month between the foreign minister of one of the country’s rival governments and Israel’s chief diplomat. The Aug. 22 meeting caused an uproar across the North African nation. Najla Mangoush, the foreign minister of the Tripoli-based government, and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met in Rome in August in the first-ever between top diplomats of Libya and Israel.Libya criminalizes establishing ties with Israel under a 1957 law in Libya. The oil-rich country has long been hostile toward Israel and supportive of the Palestinians.

