Founding father Gen. Anthony Wayne’s legacy is getting a second look at Ohio’s Wayne National Forest

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A vigorous debate is under way over a U.S. Forest Service proposal to rename the 390 square-mile Wayne National Forest after Ohio’s state tree, the buckeye. The public comment period closes Monday. Gen. Anthony Wayne was a founding father that Americans of an earlier era celebrated as an “Indian fighter.” The name change proposal comes amid a sweeping review of derogatory place names undertaken by the Biden administration in 2021. Supporters call it a reasonable accommodation to Indigenous people with ties to the land that go back millennia. Opponents say Wayne’s important role in westward expansion is being erased.

