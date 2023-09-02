An Ohio ballot measure seeks to protect abortion access. Opponents’ messaging is on parental rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The wording of a proposed constitutional amendment on Ohio’s fall ballot to ensure abortion rights seems straightforward. The ballot measure would enshrine the right “to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.” Yet as the campaigning for and against the nation’s latest tug-of-war over abortion begins in earnest this weekend, Ohio voters are getting a different message from the measure’s opponents. Opponents are characterizing the proposal as threatening a wide range of parental rights. It’s no surprise that anti-abortion groups opposed to the amendment are promoting that message as polls show a strong majority of Ohio voters believe abortion should generally be legal.

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and CHRISTINE FERNANDO Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.