US House Foreign Affairs Committee chair calls Russia-China alliance the biggest threat since WWII
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The United States House Foreign Affairs chair says that a partnership of the Russian and Chinese leaders worries him, saying: “We have never seen a threat this large-scale to Europe and the Pacific, I would argue, since World War II.” Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said Friday during a trip to Sweden with a U.S. Congressional Delegation that an alliance of Beijing and Moscow poses a big challenges to the free world. Earlier in the year, the Biden administration warned Xi’s government of unspecified consequences if it supports the Kremlin’s war effort in Ukraine. China has stepped up purchases of Russian oil and gas.