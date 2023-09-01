Things to know about the latest court and policy action on transgender issues in the US

After the latest wave of legal rulings on restrictions for transgender people, a Texas ban on gender-affirming care for minors is in effect. But a law that could affect drag performers there is on hold. Court arguments were held for Friday in challenges to gender-affirming care bans in Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee, but there were no immediate changes to the status quo in those states. Over the past three years, Republican-controlled states have been passing laws restricting access to medical care, school bathrooms and sports participation for transgender people. Advocates have been filing court challenges. They’ve had success in delaying drag performance bans, but mixed results on other policies.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.