Shooting at Louisiana high school football game kills 1 person and wounds another, police say

PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say a shooting during halftime of a high school football game left one victim dead and another wounded. WAFB-TV reports West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Landon Groger as saying a 15-year-old boy was killed and a 28-year-old man suffered unknown injuries in the shooting at Port Allen High School near Baton Rouge. Police say a medical helicopter and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene to transport the victims to hospitals. Groger says no arrests were made immediately after the shooting. WAFB reports the shooting happened during halftime of a game between Port Allen and Brusly High School. The remainder of the game was canceled.

