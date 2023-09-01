She said she killed her lover in self-defense. Court says jury properly saw her as the aggressor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court has upheld the murder conviction of a woman who fatally shot her lover during a confrontation in her bedroom. The majority agreed on Friday to overturn a unanimous appellate decision that had ordered a new trial for Wendy Dawn Lamb Hicks. She shot Caleb Jones in the back after he briefly took her phone and gun one morning in 2017. The ruling involved how to square the self-defense and aggressor provisions and case law when it comes to deadly force. Friday’s ruling upholds the second-degree murder conviction of Hicks, now 44 and serving a prison term of 15 to 18 years.

