Man gets 2-year prison sentence in pandemic fraud case to buy alpaca farm

BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts pizzeria owner has been sentenced to two years in prison for using over $660,000 in fraudulently obtained pandemic relief funds to buy an alpaca farm in Vermont. Federal prosecutors say in 2020, Dana McIntyre submitted a fraudulent application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan. He inflated information about employees and payroll expenses and falsified a tax form. After receiving the loan, McIntyre sold his business and used nearly all of the money to buy the farm and eight alpacas. He also paid for two vehicles and weekly airtime for a cryptocurrency-themed radio show that he hosted. He pleaded guilty in April to four counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

