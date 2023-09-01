France’s public schools will enforce a dress code banning robes worn by some Muslims, president says

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says public school students won’t get past the door if they show up dressed in long robes mainly worn by Muslims. He says authorities will be “intractable” in enforcing a new ban on the garments when classes resume next week. French Education Minister Gabriel Attal announced four days ago that robes known as abayas for girls and women and khamis for boys and men were not allowed with the start of the new school year on Monday. Attal asserted they infringed on France’s foundational principle of secularism. Addressing the dress code on Friday, Macron said students trying to test and “defy the republican system” would make it to classes.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.