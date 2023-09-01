Danes orders Russia to reduce embassy staff to the same number that Denmark has in Moscow

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has informed Russia’s ambassador in Copenhagen that it must reduce its embassy staff to the same number that Denmark has in Moscow because talks to increase numbers have foundered over Russian attempts to sneak intelligence officers into Denmark. The brief statement issued Friday said that the Russian Embassy must be reduced to five diplomats and 20 administrative and technical staff. It gave Russia until Sept. 29 to comply. The Foreign Ministry said that Copenhagen and Moscow have been negotiating on visas for employees at Denmark’s Embassy in Moscow, but these talks “have not led to results due to repeated Russian attempts to include visa requests for Russian intelligence officers as part of those negotiations.”

