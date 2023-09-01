Court revives doctors’ lawsuit saying FDA overstepped its authority with anti-ivermectin campaign

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans has revived a lawsuit by three doctors who say the Food and Drug Administration overstepped its authority in a campaign against the use of a drug that is not approved to treat COVID-19. Friday’s decision returns the case to a federal district court in Texas. The drug is ivermectin, commonly used to treat parasites in livestock. It can also be prescribed for humans. But the FDA has not approved it for COVID-19 treatment and has campaigned against its use as such. However, the appeals panel said Friday the agency is authorized to “inform” but not “to endorse, denounce, or advise.”

