Biden wants an extra $4 billion for disaster relief, bringing total request to $16 billion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House will seek an additional $4 billion to address natural disasters as part of its supplemental funding request. The additional request is a sign wildfires, flooding and hurricanes that have intensified during a period of climate change are imposing ever higher costs on U.S. taxpayers. The Biden administration initially requested $12 billion in extra funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund. But an administration official said Friday the fires in Hawaii and Louisiana as well as flooding in Vermont and Hurricane Idalia striking Florida and other Southeastern states mean $16 billion is needed. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss the additional funding request.

