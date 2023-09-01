After nearly 30 years, Pennsylvania will end state funding for anti-abortion counseling centers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After nearly 30 years, Pennsylvania’s new governor plans to end a contract with an organization that distributes funds to anti-abortion counseling centers. Similar centers are gaining attention since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The nonprofit Real Alternatives was the first to secure taxpayer dollars for its services, and it inspired other states to start their own programs. Such centers are under renewed scrutiny from abortion rights advocates for counseling against abortions and facing allegations of perpetuating misinformation. Republican states have turned more attention to funding them, while Democratic states have sought to thwart them.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

