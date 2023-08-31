Zelenskyy says Ukraine has developed a long-range weapon, a day after a strike deep inside Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country has developed a weapon that hit a target 700 kilometers (400 miles) away. His comment Thursday appeared to be a reference to the previous day’s strike on an airport in western Russia. Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel the weapon was produced by Ukraine’s Ministry of Strategic Industries but gave no other details. On Wednesday, a four-hour wave of drones that Moscow blamed on Ukraine hit an airport near Russia’s border with Estonia and Latvia, damaging four Il-76 military transport planes. Kyiv officials normally neither claim nor deny responsibility for attacks on Russian soil, though they sometimes refer obliquely to them. Zelenskyy’s remark was the clearest hint that Ukraine was behind the strike.

