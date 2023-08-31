Utah mom who gave YouTube parenting advice arrested on suspicion of child abuse, police say
By AMY BETH HANSON
Associated Press
Authorities say a Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a YouTube channel has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse after two of her children were found to be malnourished. Ruby Franke was arrested Wednesday at the home of Jodi Hildebrandt, who owns a counseling business. Officers say Franke’s 12-year-old son ran from Hildebrandt’s house to a neighbor’s house asking for food and water. Police said they took the boy to the hospital due to malnourishment and injuries from being tied up with a rope. Franke’s 10-year-old daughter also was located at Hildebrandt’s house and hospitalized. The women are being held without bail, and charges have not yet been filed.