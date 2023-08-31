US military calls for end of fighting in east Syria and warns it could lead to IS resurgence

BEIRUT (AP) — The United States military called for an end to days of fighting between rival U.S.-backed groups in east Syria, warning it may help the resurgence of the Islamic State group. The fighting that broke out Monday — and left at least 40 people dead and dozens wounded in the eastern oil-rich province of Deir el-Zour — was the worst in years. East Syria is where hundreds of U.S. troops have been based since 2015 to help battle IS militants. The Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve said Thursday in a statement that it continues to closely monitor events in northeast Syria.

