UK defense secretary is resigning after 4 years in the job

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has formally submitted his resignation amid speculation that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will name his successor later in the day. Wallace, who said last month he would resign before the next Cabinet reshuffle, ended four years in the post that saw him supervise the military response to the war in Ukraine. He used his resignation letter to press for increased funding for the military, long his primary issue.

