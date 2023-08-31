Texas guardsman suspended after wounding man in cross-border shooting, Mexico says

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Mexico’s president says a Texas National Guard soldier has been suspended after he shot and wounded a man on the other side of the U.S. southern border last week. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called the shooting “a violation of international law.” He told reporters Thursday that the soldier claims he shot the Mexican man in defense of a migrant. However, the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office says the man was shot in the buttocks while jogging. He has since been released from the hospital. The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to an message seeking comment Thursday on the soldier’s suspension.

