Some in Africa are celebrating the coups. Many are fed up and desperate for change, analysts say
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Coups that have resurfaced in Africa after years of stability are being celebrated by some. Experts warn that’s because of widespread frustration over unmet expectations in countries whose rich resources have not benefitted everyday citizens. Like in many countries, residents in Gabon celebrated in the streets after soldiers deposed and detained their president, ending his family’s 55-year rule. One Gabonese told The Associated Press the celebrations were an “expression of the popular dissatisfaction.” Research has shown that many Africans who report substantial corruption in the office of the presidency are not satisfied with democracy. One analyst said coups become inevitable and are celebrated when people don’t see how democratic governments benefit them.